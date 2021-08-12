Rinse & repeat -- More heat + humidity with an afternoon rain chance Thursday

After a few summer downpours and storms developed in the southern and eastern reaches of the Brazos Valley Wednesday, quiet conditions and clear skies are in store for the overnight, which should help any viewing plans to check out the Perseids Meteor Shower pre-sunrise Thursday morning! Morning lows only get down to the upper 70s early Thursday, and with more heat and humidity in store, another seasonable, toasty afternoon looks to be in store with daytime highs climbing into the upper 90s and heat index values in the triple digits.

More of the same is in store through the rest of the week ahead of a disturbance headed our way that will bring slightly higher rain chances for the upcoming weekend and beginning of next week. Good news with that? Added cloud cover and rain-cooled air looks to keep temperatures below-average, in the low 90s for the first part of next week. Stay tuned!

Thursday: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance for rain and storms. High: 97. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy. Low: 77. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for rain and storms. High: 96. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy. Low: 77. Wind: SSE 5-10 mph.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.