Some parents, community members concerned schools not doing enough to keep kids safe from COVID-19

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Some parents and other community members are concerned that the policies schools have in place, along with the Texas Education Agency guidance shaping some of those policies, aren’t enough to keep their kids safe from COVID-19.

As the delta variant fuels rising case counts and hospitalizations across Texas, some parents like Alison Pittman, who is the mother of an 11-year-old College Station ISD student, are getting ready to send their kids back to school next week.

“My biggest concern is that I would like for the school districts to follow the recommendations of health and medical experts,” Pittman, who is also a clinical assistant professor at the College of Nursing at Texas A&M, said. “Both the Centers for Disease Control and the American Academy of Pediatrics recommend masking for all children and adults above the age of 2 regardless of their vaccination status, and so far, we’re not seeing that. As a nurse, I believe in evidence-based practice, and we need to see what science and research tells us works. We know that vaccines, masking, and social distancing has been working.”

Dr. Sara Sultz is a pediatrician with Doc Healthcare who also has kids in school. She says she’s concerned about how quickly the delta variant is spreading and thinks a mask mandate is the right place to start.

“One thing we have seen with COVID is that you can spread it before you have symptoms. You are contagious,” Sultz said. “I’ve seen it over and over again, ‘Well, I didn’t know I had it, so I was at school. I was in a car with people,’ all of these things. That’s what really concerns me with this illness more than a lot of others.”

Robert Rose owns a bicycle shop in Bryan. He says health and safety in schools affect the rest of the community at large, making effective guidance important for everyone. He says the current restrictions put in place by Gov. Greg Abbott don’t allow people to use all the tools they have at their disposal to fight the virus.

“I think our local school boards should decide to join the other cities and basically defy the governor’s order on the grounds of public health,” Rose said. “Masks have been shown to work. This new delta variant, the viral loads are over 1,200 times the load we had with the alpha. We’ve got a lot more virus in our airways, and the mask is something that’s been shown to decrease the amount of virus that’s transmitted.”

“I definitely don’t want to encourage anybody to break the law, but I do think there are ways we can speak out and make known this is a changing situation. We need to put health first, above any other motives,” Sultz said. “We’re seeing the rise in cases and ICU hospitalizations. Let’s not wait until the deaths are up to start making changes.”

They also say they’re frustrated there isn’t clear guidance on close contacts and contact tracing. Pittman says while she realizes it would be a daunting task for schools to take on their own contact tracing programs, she does believe it is doable.

“Texas A&M has a contact tracing program, and they have over 60,000 students. I think it would make sense to consult places where it’s worked in larger populations and sort of model what they do in a smaller setting for a school district,” Pittman said. “I think that’s a reasonable idea that I hope our school leadership would consider.”

Sultz says following the CDC guidelines for close contacts is what schools should put in place.

“If you want to test after five days and you’re negative with a PCR test, then that should show high likelihood, we don’t know exactly what percentage, but in a majority of cases, that you do not have it and are safe to return,” Sultz said.

They all agree it’s best for their kids to be in the classroom engaging in physical learning, not the virtual alternatives from home. That’s why Sultz and Pittman say they need to be sure schools are doing everything they can to keep students safe.

“Definitely with the original variant, kids were not affected as much. Kids didn’t get as sick,” Sultz said. “What we’re seeing though with this one is that it is affecting kids a lot more. The ICUs around the state, not the adult ones but the pediatric ICUs, are filling up as well.”

“I think you have to weigh that against the risks of physical illness, and that’s something that each parent really should have the right to decide,” Pittman said. “But if we know that our school districts have the recommended guidelines from experts like the CDC and the American Academy of Pediatrics in place, that makes that decision easier.”

