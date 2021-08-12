St. Joseph Health requiring all employees to be fully vaccinated by Nov. 1

HOUSTON, Texas (KBTX) - St. Joseph Health will require all employees to be fully vaccinated by Nov. 1, the health system announced Thursday.

St. Joseph Health is part of the St. Luke’s Health network, which made the announcement. The vaccine requirement extends to all physicians, Advanced Practice Providers, volunteers, and others caring for patients within their facility. St. Luke’s said requiring vaccination for their teams is critical to maintaining a safe care environment. The health system also said medical and religious exemptions will be available for those who qualify.

By requiring the COVID-19 vaccination as a condition of employment, just as they do with the flu (influenza) vaccine, St. Luke’s Health said they join health systems and associations across the country in supporting vaccination for health care workers in an effort to continue protecting our patients, staff, and communities from this dangerous disease.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.