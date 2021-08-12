Summer 2021 Commencement features 19 student-athletes

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – A total of 20 Texas A&M student-athletes from 10 sports are scheduled to earn degrees at Summer Commencement exercises Friday inside Reed Arena.

“I am incredibly proud of these Aggies for receiving their degrees this weekend,” Director of Athletics Ross Bjork said. “Here at A&M we want to give our student-athletes everything they need to excel on the field of play and in the classroom. This is the culmination of that vision. All of the hard work they have put in throughout their journey is symbolized as they walk across the stage. They are now Former Students and we cannot wait to see what they do beyond this moment. Congratulations and Gig’Em!”

Among the 20 student-athletes receiving their degrees this summer is Sirr Parker, who lettered for the football team from 1995-98. Parker is best remembered for his game-winning touchdown catch in the Aggies’ double-overtime win over Kansas State in the 1998 Big 12 Championship. The Los Angeles, California, native earned his degree in agricultural leadership & development.

Additionally, Donald Sloan receives his degree in agricultural leadership & development. A lettermen from 2007-10, Sloan helped lead the Aggies to four NCAA Tournament appearances, and led the team in scoring as a senior in 2009-10 with 17.8 points per game. He ranks eighth all-time in program history with 1,522 career points.

Commencement for individuals receiving their master’s or bachelor’s degrees will take place at 10 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 13 at Reed Arena.

“The ultimate goal when student-athletes step on Texas A&M’s campus is to earn a degree,” Senior Associate Athletics Director of Student-Athlete Services Joe Fields said. “As an academic staff and as a whole department, we are proud of our student-athletes who have accomplished this great feat, all while simultaneously competing at an elite level. Their hard work athletically and dedication to their education is a testament to what it means to be a true Aggie. Congratulations to the class of 2021 as they transition from student-athlete to Former Students!”