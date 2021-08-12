Trending styles for the 2021 school year

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As students return back to the classroom something that they may feel like they are being graded on is their appearance. Luckily some of our local resale stores like Uptown Cheapskate and Kid To Kid are here to help shoppers stay in style without breaking the bank. They keep the most up-to-date fashion at an affordable price.

The staff at Uptown Cheapstake have been studying the latest fashion trends to fill their racks with plenty of in-style options. Assistant Manager Karolyna Ibave says graphic t-shirts are very fashionable right now. “Band Tees, just you know like really cool graphics just keeping very casual.” Ibave also mentions to keep things comfortable and to shop for athleisure wear and casual pants.

For the parents shopping for their children, Kid To Kid has you covered. Owner Sherri Sacson says they are seeing a lot of cheetah print on all types of clothing for girls. “We’re seeing them on hair bows, shoes, all kinds of clothing even accessories backpacks and jewelry and such,” says Sacson. She also pointed out that athletic wear, Ralph Lauren and Levi’s are trending for boys.

According to the National Retail Federation, more than 20 billion dollars is expected to be spent on clothes this back-to-school season so shopping resale could be a great way to save a few bucks.

