Advertisement

USPS proposes price increase for peak holiday season

By Debra Dolan
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 10:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - You could see a temporary price increase when you mail packages and letters this fall.

According to the United States Postal Service, the temporary rates would be effective during the peak holiday season, Oct. 3-Dec. 26, pending favorable review by the Postal Regulatory Commission.

The proposed holiday surcharge would help offset anticipated rising delivery costs.

The planned price increases could range from $0.30 to $5, depending on the product and zone.

Explore the USPS price change tables

This proposed surcharge is part of the Postal Service’s “Delivering for America” 10-year plan that aims to recoup a projected $160 billion in losses over the next 10 years.

The USPS generally relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sinclaire Williams, 25, of Bryan is charged with accident involving serious bodily injury.
College Station hit and run suspect arrested
Texas A&M President won’t attend summer graduation after COVID-19 exposure
Trevor Moore, 41, co-founded “The Whitest Kids U’ Know,” a Brooklyn-based comedy troupe, in...
Comic Trevor Moore of ‘The Whitest Kids U Know’ dies in accident
Guidance from the TEA outlines what Texas public schools can and cannot do to keep students...
Bryan, College Station ISDs will follow all TEA COVID-19 guidance handed down last week
Judge Albert Navarro
Bryan Municipal Court Judge placed on administrative leave

Latest News

Sea Turtle Release
Sea Turtle Release
The restaurant chain IHOP is now offering beer and wine at some of its locations.
IHOP adds beer, wine to its menu
Dr. Anthony Fauci says an additional COVID-19 booster shot will be recommended for previously...
LIVE: White House COVID-19 response team briefing; vaccine booster shot to be recommended for weakened immune systems
Texas State Sen. Carol Alvarado, D-Houston, wears running shoes as she filibusters Senate Bill...
Texas senator ends 15-hour filibuster over GOP voting bill
It's back-to-school shopping season, and the National Retail Federation is expecting record...
Back-to-school shopping may be affected by COVID-19 surge, supply chain kinks