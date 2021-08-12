Yuengling beer now being served in the Brazos Valley

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A part of American history has now made its way to the Brazos Valley.

America’s oldest brewery, Yuengling, is now serving its lager at multiple locations in the area. One of those locations is Carney’s Pub in Bryan.

Owner Barry Ivins says the beer arrived Wednesday and he was excited to be able to bring this to his customers.

“Carney’s has been here for 30 years. This building has been here almost 100 years, and when you see that in January that Yuengling was coming to town, it fits great here at Carney’s Pub,” said Ivins.

Ivins says he plans to keep the beer on tap as long as sales continue.

The Dixie Chicken in College Station is also featuring this beer.

Yuengling was established in Pennsylvania in 1829.

