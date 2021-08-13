Advertisement

3 brothers die after passing out from fumes in manure pit

Rescue crews found the men unconscious in the manure pit Tuesday afternoon on their family’s...
Rescue crews found the men unconscious in the manure pit Tuesday afternoon on their family’s farm near St. Henry.(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 9:47 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. HENRY, Ohio (AP) — Authorities in Ohio say three brothers have died after they were overcome by fumes in a manure pit.

Rescue crews found the men unconscious in the manure pit Tuesday afternoon on their family’s farm near St. Henry.

The village’s fire chief says the brothers were fixing a manure pump before they passed out from the fumes.

All three were taken to area hospitals and later pronounced dead.

Manure pits are common on large livestock farms, but they can produce dangerous gases including hydrogen sulfide and carbon monoxide.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard
Texas State Sen. Carol Alvarado, D-Houston, wears running shoes as she filibusters Senate Bill...
Texas law enforcement enlisted to end Democrats’ holdout
Highway 6 will look much different in Brazos County in a few years.
Highway 6 expansion plans set for 2023, includes new diverging diamond
Kevin Webb and Kevin Kahler
Both Leon County Jail escapees arrested after six days on the run
JLyle Medical Clinic in Caldwell.
Caldwell clinic owner: Nearly all recent patients testing positive for COVID-19

Latest News

Sea Turtle Release
Sea Turtle Release
Jeff Nunes says they delayed their wedding during the pandemic. Then, after years of trying,...
Hospital staff throws wedding for couple right before their baby was born
Robert Williams, a FedEx driver and father of seven, was killed by gunfire in Jackson,...
Police: FedEx driver shot and killed while in vehicle
"You cannot just say 'I have the right to do XYZ,' when you affect other people, that is when...
Arnold Shwarzenegger on COVID: Screw your freedom
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks from the East Room of the White House in Washington,...
Biden made ‘Obamacare’ cheaper, now sign-up deadline is here