Advertisement

4 hurt when front of supermarket collapses in Nevada

By KVVU staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 1:06 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Four people were hurt after part of a supermarket fell in las vegas.

The awning on La Bonita Supermarkets collapsed on Friday.

Officials say 20 to 25 people were inside at the time.

Four suffered non life-threatening injuries. Others were trapped inside.

Eventually everyone was evacuated.

Clark County’s fire chief says the awning fell due to a structural problem.

Copyright 2021 KVVU via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Highway 6 will look much different in Brazos County in a few years.
Highway 6 expansion plans set for 2023, includes new diverging diamond
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard
Texas State Sen. Carol Alvarado, D-Houston, wears running shoes as she filibusters Senate Bill...
Texas law enforcement enlisted to end Democrats’ holdout
Kevin Webb and Kevin Kahler
Both Leon County Jail escapees arrested after six days on the run
JLyle Medical Clinic in Caldwell.
Caldwell clinic owner: Nearly all recent patients testing positive for COVID-19

Latest News

Sea Turtle Release
Sea Turtle Release
After months of sexual harassment allegations and calls for resignation, Andrew Cuomo announced...
New York Assembly to suspend Cuomo impeachment investigation
The delta variant continues to quickly spread across the U.S., but, right now the youngest...
Tips for protecting children from delta variant
Top U.S. health officials continue to say getting vaccinated is the best way to protect...
US allows extra COVID vaccine doses for some. Now what?
Though currently a tropical depression, Fred may be a tropical storm by the time it reaches...
Fred may regain tropical storm strength as it nears Florida