Aggies Announce Conference Opponents

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The reigning Southeastern Conference Regular Season Champion Texas A&M women’s basketball team learned its 16-game conference slate for the 2021-22 season Friday.

The Aggies’ SEC schedule features eight home and eight away games. The docket will see Texas A&M play 10 teams just once and three teams twice.

The Maroon & White play LSU, Ole Miss and South Carolina both home and away. The Aggies face off against Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Florida and Vanderbilt at Reed Arena. Texas A&M boasted a perfect 13-0 record in Aggieland last season, and was 10-1 overall against teams it plays at home this year. During the 2020-21 season, the team capped off its perfect home record with a 65-57 victory over No. 5 South Carolina for the SEC crown.

The Aggies hit the road to play Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi State, Missouri and Tennessee. A&M dropped only one road game last season.

The SEC landed seven teams in the 2021 NCAA Tournament, the most of any conference, and saw six teams in the final Associated Press Top-25 Poll. The Aggies return nine players from the SEC-title team, including starters Kayla Wells and Jordan Nixon and the SEC Sixth Woman of the Year Destiny Pitts.

Dates, times and television information for the 2021-22 SEC schedule will be released at a later date. The Maroon & White’s complete non-conference schedule will be released once it is finalized.

Season tickets for the upcoming season are available through the 12th Man Foundation and can be purchased online here or via the 12th Man Mobile app.

FOLLOW THE AGGIES

Visit for more information on Texas A&M women’s basketball. Fans can keep up to date with the A&M women’s basketball team on Facebook, Instagram, and on Twitter by following @AggieWBB.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.