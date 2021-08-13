Advertisement

Another afternoon rain chance Friday ahead of slightly higher chances this weekend

By Max Crawford
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 4:07 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
A few thunderstorms lasted a bit past sunset Thursday, while most of us cooked on another seasonably hot August day. Ready for more Friday? Like a week ago, where many of us will stay dry, a rogue storm is possible as we begin our evening plans, but will likely fall apart pretty quickly after sunset. Otherwise - another hot and HUMID day on tap.

As high pressure weakens and a weak front approaches the state, moisture is squeezed into parts of East Texas through the upcoming weekend. This could help develop slightly higher coverage of scattered rain and storm activity as early as Saturday, lasting through at least Monday. With the added cloud cover and rain-cooled air, Sunday and Monday specifically may bring us a touch “cooler” air to work with to wrap up any weekend plans and head into next week.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy. Low: 76. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

Friday: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance for rain and storms. High: 96. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy. Low: 76. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

Saturday: Partly cloudy with a 40% chance for rain and storms. High: 96. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

