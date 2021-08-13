Bryan and College Station schools host in-person “Meet the Teacher Night”

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Schools across Bryan and College Station ISD held “Meet the Teacher Night” in person.

This is a change from last year when meet and greets were held virtually due to COVID-19.

Bryan ISD parent Kathy Allen says this back-to-school tradition is special, allowing parents to form connections with teachers.

“For parents who have never seen that person before, sending them off for an eight-hour school day is a little bit frightening,” said Allen, “I think just being in the space they are every day and when they talk about something at school you can picture yourself there with them.”

Allen’s first grader Sofia is excited for the new school year.

“We actually get to have our parents back to eat lunch with us and they get to come to more stuff with us at school,” said Sofia.

Johnson Elementary principal Amy Thomman says teachers and staff are just as excited.

“I just wish y’all could hear all the joy and laughter going on in the building actually all week. This is an exciting time and we just look forward to a year, a wonderful year getting back to the basics and continue doing what we love doing,” said Thomman.

Thomman says while the district isn’t requiring masks to be worn during the school day, they are highly recommending it and will continue using practices put in place last year like frequent hand washing, sanitizing, and sneeze guards.

Earlier last week the Texas Education Agency (TEA), released limited guidance for schools regarding contact tracing.

Both Bryan and College Station superintendents told KBTX they’re hoping for more clear instructions.

We’re told district leaders met with the TEA Thursday afternoon but no changes were made to the guidelines.

