Advertisement

Bryan and College Station schools host in-person “Meet the Teacher Night”

Families meeting their teacher at Johnson Elementary.
Families meeting their teacher at Johnson Elementary.(kbtx)
By Mekena Rodriguez
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 10:31 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Schools across Bryan and College Station ISD held “Meet the Teacher Night” in person.

This is a change from last year when meet and greets were held virtually due to COVID-19.

Bryan ISD parent Kathy Allen says this back-to-school tradition is special, allowing parents to form connections with teachers.

“For parents who have never seen that person before, sending them off for an eight-hour school day is a little bit frightening,” said Allen, “I think just being in the space they are every day and when they talk about something at school you can picture yourself there with them.”

Allen’s first grader Sofia is excited for the new school year.

“We actually get to have our parents back to eat lunch with us and they get to come to more stuff with us at school,” said Sofia.

Johnson Elementary principal Amy Thomman says teachers and staff are just as excited.

“I just wish y’all could hear all the joy and laughter going on in the building actually all week. This is an exciting time and we just look forward to a year, a wonderful year getting back to the basics and continue doing what we love doing,” said Thomman.

Thomman says while the district isn’t requiring masks to be worn during the school day, they are highly recommending it and will continue using practices put in place last year like frequent hand washing, sanitizing, and sneeze guards.

Earlier last week the Texas Education Agency (TEA), released limited guidance for schools regarding contact tracing.

Both Bryan and College Station superintendents told KBTX they’re hoping for more clear instructions.

We’re told district leaders met with the TEA Thursday afternoon but no changes were made to the guidelines.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sinclaire Williams, 25, of Bryan is charged with accident involving serious bodily injury.
College Station hit and run suspect arrested
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard
Texas A&M President won’t attend summer graduation after COVID-19 exposure
Texas State Sen. Carol Alvarado, D-Houston, wears running shoes as she filibusters Senate Bill...
Texas law enforcement enlisted to end Democrats’ holdout
Trevor Moore, 41, co-founded “The Whitest Kids U’ Know,” a Brooklyn-based comedy troupe, in...
Comic Trevor Moore of ‘The Whitest Kids U Know’ dies in accident

Latest News

College Station City Council approves FY 2022 budget at Thursday's meeting
College Station City Council approves FY 2022 budget at Thursday's meeting
Over 40% of nursing home staff in Brazos County remain unvaccinated
Over 40% of nursing home staff in Brazos County remain unvaccinated
“I don’t think we could survive if it happens again”: Some restaurant owners concerned over...
“I don’t think we could survive if it happens again”: Some restaurant owners concerned over recent COVID-19 surge
Local chefs and bakers create 'Friday Night Foodtique' invites community to taste and shop
Local chefs and bakers create 'Friday Night Foodtique' invites community to taste and shop