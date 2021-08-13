Carver-Kemp Neighborhood Association hosting town hall meeting Saturday in Bryan
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Carver-Kemp neighborhood Association is hosting a town hall meeting on Saturday, August 14th at 2:00 p.m. to allow residents a chance to meet with local city and county officials and to discuss important topics of interest.
Saturday’s meeting is at Hopes Crossing at 1401 W Martin Luther King, Jr. Street.
Among the topics to be discussed:
- Bridging the gap in the community
- Policing concerns
- Neighborhood improvement
- Voting rights
- Community resources and program needs
For more information contact Raymond Arrington at 512-294-3376
