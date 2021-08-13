Advertisement

Carver-Kemp Neighborhood Association hosting town hall meeting Saturday in Bryan

Among the topics to be discussed will be neighborhood improvements and policing concerns. There will also be a chance to meet with city and county officials and other resources.
The meeting is being hosted by the Carver-Kemp Neighborhood Association
The meeting is being hosted by the Carver-Kemp Neighborhood Association
By Rusty Surette
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 7:53 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Carver-Kemp neighborhood Association is hosting a town hall meeting on Saturday, August 14th at 2:00 p.m. to allow residents a chance to meet with local city and county officials and to discuss important topics of interest.

Saturday’s meeting is at Hopes Crossing at 1401 W Martin Luther King, Jr. Street.

Among the topics to be discussed:

  • Bridging the gap in the community
  • Policing concerns
  • Neighborhood improvement
  • Voting rights
  • Community resources and program needs

For more information contact Raymond Arrington at 512-294-3376

