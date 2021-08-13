College Station City Council approves FY 2022 budget at Thursday’s meeting

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - After a brief public hearing on the proposed tax rate, the College Station City Council voted unanimously to adopt the fiscal year 2022 budget at Thursday’s meeting.

The proposed tax rate of roughly 53 cents per $100 of taxable property value was the final piece of the budget puzzle that needed to be set. After the public hearing on that item which lasted only 15 minutes and featured just one speaker, city council passed all budget and tax-related items unanimously.

Although there is no increase in the proposed tax rate from last year, property owners will pay more in property taxes because local property values increased. College Station Mayor Karl Mooney says it’ll help make up for some of the revenue losses caused by COVID-19 over the past year and a half.

”This isn’t going to be a huge jump,” Mooney said. “It comes out to only about $65 a year on the average for a home, and so when you think about that, and put it into a little bit of a perspective, about $5.20 a month is what you’re paying to keep our roads, our parks, and everything else going.”

“The business properties, commercial properties, are not seeing the same appraised value increase that residential homes did,” Place 5 Councilmember John Nichols said.

The city says it’s expected to generate over $55 million in revenue from property taxes over the next year.

The fiscal year 2022 budget is set to go into effect on October 1. While some members of council said they understood a tax increase would be a tough burden for some, it’s necessary to fund a number of services and projects for the good of the city. Place 4 Councilmember Elizabeth Cunha says there were a number of important projects there was no room for in the budget.

“For that reason, I will support the budget. I will support this rate,” Cunha said. “I understand and will shoulder the increase with you, but there are things that we need that we are not covering, and I hate debt with a passion.”

Council also remains wary of the surging delta variant as it fuels the ongoing pandemic. They decided to renew the city’s disaster declaration in response to COVID-19 with another unanimous vote.

“That enables us to apply for federal monies that we otherwise would not be able to get,” Mooney said. “We have to be in that state of affairs for us to be able to provide the additional funding that’s been needed during this COVID epidemic.”

Mooney says they look at the disaster declaration on a month-by-month basis, and the last time the city received federal money resulting from it was a couple months ago.

