COVID in Context: Slightly more COVID-19 cases are in young children in 2021 than last year

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - According to data from the Brazos County Health District, in December 2020, 3.3% of cumulative COVID-19 cases in the county were in children 9 years old and younger.

By August 2021, children 9 and younger accounted for 5% of all COVID-19 cases during the pandemic in Brazos County.

