Equestrian Announces 2021-22 Schedule
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M equestrian and head coach Tana McKay announced the 2021-22 schedule with the Aggies slated to host six regular season home meets at the Hildebrand Equine Complex.
The Maroon & White kick off the regular season on Oct. 15 with back-to-back road meets against Baylor and South Carolina. The Aggies welcome Georgia, the defending National Collegiate Equestrian Association Champions, to the Brazos Valley on Oct. 29.
Texas A&M travels to UT-Martin on Nov. 12, followed by a jumping seat only exhibition against Lynchburg on neutral ground in Martin, Tennessee. The fall slate wraps up with a home contest against Auburn on Nov. 18.
The spring features four home matchups against Baylor (Jan. 29), South Carolina (Feb. 19), Bridgewater College (March 11) and Oklahoma State (March 12). The Aggies travel to Georgia (Feb. 12), Auburn (Feb. 26) and SMU (March 5) to complete the regular season.
Postseason action starts with the Southeastern Conference Championships on March 25-26 in Auburn, Alabama, followed by the NCEA Championships on April 13-16 in Ocala, Florida.
2021-22 Equestrian Schedule
Fall 2021
Fri. Sept. 17 - Maroon & White Scrimmage - Bryan-College Station, Texas
Fri. Oct. 15 – Baylor - Waco, Texas
Fri. Oct. 22 - *South Carolina - Blythewood, S.C.
Fri. Oct. 29 - *Georgia - Bryan-College Station, Texas
Fri. Nov. 12 - UT Martin - Martin, Tenn.
Sat. Nov. 13 - ^Lynchburg (Exhibition) - Martin, Tenn.
Thur. Nov. 18 - *Auburn - Bryan-College Station, Texas
Spring 2022
Sat. Jan. 29 – Baylor - Bryan-College Station, Texas
Sat. Feb. 12 - *Georgia - Bishop, Ga.
Sat. Feb. 19 - *South Carolina - Bryan-College Station, Texas
Sat. Feb. 26 - *Auburn - Auburn, Ala.
Sat. Mar. 5 – SMU - Dallas, Texas
Fri. Mar. 11 - Bridgewater College^ (Exhibition) - Bryan-College Station, Texas
Sat. Mar. 12 - Oklahoma State - Bryan-College Station, Texas
Fri.-Sat. Mar. 25-26 - SEC Championship - Auburn, Ala.
Wed.-Sat. - Apr. 13-16 - NCEA Championships - Ocala, Fla.
* Denotes Southeastern Conference meet
^ Denotes Jumping Seat only
