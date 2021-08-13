Equestrian Announces 2021-22 Schedule

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M equestrian and head coach Tana McKay announced the 2021-22 schedule with the Aggies slated to host six regular season home meets at the Hildebrand Equine Complex.

The Maroon & White kick off the regular season on Oct. 15 with back-to-back road meets against Baylor and South Carolina. The Aggies welcome Georgia, the defending National Collegiate Equestrian Association Champions, to the Brazos Valley on Oct. 29.

Texas A&M travels to UT-Martin on Nov. 12, followed by a jumping seat only exhibition against Lynchburg on neutral ground in Martin, Tennessee. The fall slate wraps up with a home contest against Auburn on Nov. 18.

The spring features four home matchups against Baylor (Jan. 29), South Carolina (Feb. 19), Bridgewater College (March 11) and Oklahoma State (March 12). The Aggies travel to Georgia (Feb. 12), Auburn (Feb. 26) and SMU (March 5) to complete the regular season.

Postseason action starts with the Southeastern Conference Championships on March 25-26 in Auburn, Alabama, followed by the NCEA Championships on April 13-16 in Ocala, Florida.

2021-22 Equestrian Schedule

Fall 2021

Fri. Sept. 17 - Maroon & White Scrimmage - Bryan-College Station, Texas

Fri. Oct. 15 – Baylor - Waco, Texas

Fri. Oct. 22 - *South Carolina - Blythewood, S.C.

Fri. Oct. 29 - *Georgia - Bryan-College Station, Texas

Fri. Nov. 12 - UT Martin - Martin, Tenn.

Sat. Nov. 13 - ^Lynchburg (Exhibition) - Martin, Tenn.

Thur. Nov. 18 - *Auburn - Bryan-College Station, Texas

Spring 2022

Sat. Jan. 29 – Baylor - Bryan-College Station, Texas

Sat. Feb. 12 - *Georgia - Bishop, Ga.

Sat. Feb. 19 - *South Carolina - Bryan-College Station, Texas

Sat. Feb. 26 - *Auburn - Auburn, Ala.

Sat. Mar. 5 – SMU - Dallas, Texas

Fri. Mar. 11 - Bridgewater College^ (Exhibition) - Bryan-College Station, Texas

Sat. Mar. 12 - Oklahoma State - Bryan-College Station, Texas

Fri.-Sat. Mar. 25-26 - SEC Championship - Auburn, Ala.

Wed.-Sat. - Apr. 13-16 - NCEA Championships - Ocala, Fla.

* Denotes Southeastern Conference meet

^ Denotes Jumping Seat only

