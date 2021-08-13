Advertisement

Fred crawls west, PTC7 named near Caribbean

Fred struggles, Grace may not be far away
By Max Crawford and Mia Montgomery
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 10:31 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As Fred struggles to strengthen, we may soon have Grace in the Caribbean.

Here is the latest information on Fred as of the Friday morning update:

LocationMaximum Wind SpeedMovementMinimum Central Pressure
~ 70mi NNW of Camaguey, Cuba35 mphWNW at 12 mph1013 mb

Fred is expected to continue its track along or near the northern coast of Cuba Friday, before approaching Southern Florida and the Florida Keys on Saturday. Forecasters at the National Hurricane Center now note that Fred could become a tropical storm again ahead of landfall.

The system will stay farther east, impacting folks in the eastern Gulf of Mexico by the weekend, meaning no impacts or concerns are expected in the Brazos Valley or Southeast Texas.

Impacts to Florida could begin as early as today, with 3″ to 6″ of rain and localized 8″ totals possible over parts of the Sunshine State through Monday.

Elsewhere:

It is very early in the process, but a system that may well end up stronger than Fred has been now designated as “Potential Tropical Cyclone Seven” as it nears the eastern Caribbean.

The National Hurricane Center has begun issuing advisories on what is currently Potential...
The National Hurricane Center has begun issuing advisories on what is currently Potential Tropical Cyclone Seven, which may become Grace as early as this weekend.(KBTX)

Seven will quickly move west toward northern portions of the Lesser Antilles this weekend. The NHC has noted some modest strengthening this morning, and thinks we may have Tropical Storm Grace before it interacts with the Leeward Islands. Tropical Storm Watches have been issued for those areas.

Impacts (from both of these systems) for the state of Texas are not a concern at this time, but we will continue watching through the next week or two. Grace appears bound for the eastern Gulf of Mexico at the absolute closest, but there’s still time for that track to change.

