Fun for all bowl-a-thon Fundraiser

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - An event in College Station will help raise money for the Fun for All Playground.

The 2021 Fun For All Bowl-A-Thon is Saturday, August 14 at Grand Station Entertainment from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The first hour will be open bowling, a “fun for all” tournament will be held during the second hour and the third hour of the Bowl-A-Thon will be open bowling.

Prizes will be awarded to the first, second, and third place winners of the tournament.

There is still time to register for a team. You can do that here.

There will also be a silent auction at the event.

