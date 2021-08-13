Higher rain chances in store this weekend

A few downpours and stray rumbles have managed to roam parts of the Brazos Valley Friday afternoon, and while not for everyone, a few more will be possible before the day is done. Can’t completely rule out a stray lingering shower by the time some are headed out for Friday night plans, but most of the activity looks to dissipate after the sun goes down. For those that don’t tap into any rain activity today -- it’ll still be plenty warm and muggy to kick off the weekend’s activities! Feels-like temperatures look to slowly fall through the 90s through the better part of the evening.

Higher rain chances are in store this weekend as high pressure loosens its grip on the Brazos Valley and retreats west. This will allow for a weak front to slide into the northern parts of Texas by the end of the weekend. As it does so, it will squeeze more moisture into Southeast Texas which when combined with a few boundaries pushing out ahead of the front, will spark up scattered rain and storm activity by Saturday, potentially lasting through at least Monday. Not a washout each day, but best to keep the rain gear handy should you come across a few rain and storms before the weekend is over. With the added cloud cover and rain-cooled air, temperatures look to sit slightly below-average by the end of the weekend and the beginning of the upcoming work week, with afternoon highs only looking to reach for the low-to-mid 90s! It’s a short-relief from the heat as high pressure takes back over by the middle-to-end of next week and our typical August pattern (hot & humid!) returns.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy. Low: 75. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

Saturday: Partly cloudy with a 40% chance for rain and storms. High: 96. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy. Low: 76. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for rain and storms. High: 94. Wind: ESE 5-10 mph

