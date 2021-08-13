Hometown Heroes: Snook Bluejays

SNOOK, Texas (KBTX) - In 2020, the Snook Bluejays went 3 rounds deep in the playoffs, the furthest they’ve gone in school history.

Last year was also the first year the Bluejays played in their own stadium which opened in 2020, but now Snook has a new head coach in charge with the arrival of Dylan Conway. Despite the changes in leadership, the Bluejays feel they have a lot of momentum building and can continue to make noise in 2021.

”Hopefully this year we’re planning on going even further this year,” said Snook safety/wide receiver Jose Garcia.

“Last year was a heck of a season, that’s for sure,” reminisced Snook defensive/offensive lineman Cody Noriega. “Going three rounds deep, furthest than we ever have in Snook history, and we even won a district championship which was a big thing for us. I feel like this year we can definitely keep going further if we keep pushing as hard as we did last year,” Noriega added.

“Defensively, we’re going to be an attack-minded defense,” said Snook Head Coach Dylan Conway. “Offensively we’re going to run the ball and just kind of impose our will on our opponent. When we’ve got to be able to go and make things happen, we have that ability with our returning quarterback in Garrett Lero and an offensive line that returns all 5 starters,” Conway added.

Snook will kick off its season on August 27th at home against Kashmere.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.