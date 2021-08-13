Hometown Heroes: Somerville Yeguas

SOMERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The Somerville Yeguas had several near misses a year ago. They barely missed the playoffs because they had three games that fell through the cracks in the final seconds resulting in losses.

Head Coach Cal Neatherlin is back for his third season ‘by the lake’ and has 7 starters back on offense and 9 on defense.

The Yeguas 3-6 record wasn’t indicative of just how good Somerville was last season and there is growing confidence surrounding the Tribe this year.

“We might not have as much success as I would have liked. We lost three games on the final play of the game which is just heartbreaking. We could have easily been 6-3, but overall we scored more points than we gave up, said Neatherlin.

Somerville wide receiver and defensive back Julian Frayre added, “We have got a lot of returning players. Not a lot is going to change. We all come back bigger, faster, and stronger. So it is going to be good.”

“I have a returning quarterback Johnny Legg. I’m biased of course, but I feel like I have the best receiver in Verkobe Woodberry. He is dynamic and explosive. Those are key components right there. We have a pretty good strong offensive line,” concluded Neatherlin.

Somerville is looking forward to challenging for the district title this year. They open up the season on the road against Hull-Daisetta.

