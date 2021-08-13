Advertisement

Local chefs and bakers “Friday Night Foodtique” invites community to taste and shop

Friday Night Foodtique is held every Friday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Located at 2606 Texas Ave. in Bryan.
Friday Night Foodtique is held every Friday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Located at 2606 Texas Ave. in Bryan.(kbtx)
By Mekena Rodriguez
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 11:21 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Renegade Bakery and Culinary Studio is a shared kitchen made up of vendors with all different specialties.

“We wanted to open our kitchen for other people to be able to say, “Hey, I have an opportunity to get out there in front of the public to see what demand there is for my product without a lot of upfront capital costs,’” said Isabel McPartlin, the studio owner.

Small businesses like Gumbeaux Cajun Catering Company, M&M Catering, Tio Tamale, and Sweet Eve Creations make up the space.

“There’s some amazing food that people have no idea is out there,” said Kathy Johnson, Gumbeaux Cajun Catering Company owner.

For the last few months, businesses have participated in “Friday Night Foodtique.” Every Friday they open their doors for the public to come in, taste, and purchase their products.

“It started out really slow the first week but we’ve had people return and people bring their friends. So it’s really grown substantially in a little over a month. It’s been great,” said Johnson.

“Everybody here is contributing in some way, you know their outreach. That’s really what we’ve been doing. It’s all word of mouth and guerilla marketing,” said McPartlin.

McPartlin says as a small business owner herself, she’s hoping to help others thrive.

“I’ve always been a small business and I feel like we need places to support small business because that is the backbone of every community,” said McPartlin.

Foodtique happens every Friday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Renegade Bakery and Culinary Studio located at 2606 Texas Ave in Bryan.

