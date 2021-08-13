Advertisement

New York Assembly to suspend Cuomo impeachment investigation

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 1:36 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — The New York state Assembly will suspend its impeachment investigation into Gov. Andrew Cuomo once he steps down, the chamber’s top Democrat said Friday.

Cuomo announced his resignation on Tuesday over sexual harassment allegations, days after he faced increasing pressure to resign or face the possibility of being ousted by the Democratic-controlled Legislature through the impeachment process. He said at the time that it would not take effect for 14 days.

The state attorney general last week released an independent investigation that found Cuomo sexually harassed at least 11 women.

Speaker Carl Heastie said the Assembly Judiciary Committee had heard from its lawyers that it can’t impeach and remove an elected official no longer in office.

Some Democrats, including Assemblymember Ron Kim, had urged the Assembly to impeach Cuomo anyways to prevent him from running for office again in New York.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Highway 6 will look much different in Brazos County in a few years.
Highway 6 expansion plans set for 2023, includes new diverging diamond
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard
Texas State Sen. Carol Alvarado, D-Houston, wears running shoes as she filibusters Senate Bill...
Texas law enforcement enlisted to end Democrats’ holdout
Kevin Webb and Kevin Kahler
Both Leon County Jail escapees arrested after six days on the run
JLyle Medical Clinic in Caldwell.
Caldwell clinic owner: Nearly all recent patients testing positive for COVID-19

Latest News

Sea Turtle Release
Sea Turtle Release
The delta variant continues to quickly spread across the U.S., but, right now the youngest...
Tips for protecting children from delta variant
Top U.S. health officials continue to say getting vaccinated is the best way to protect...
US allows extra COVID vaccine doses for some. Now what?
Though currently a tropical depression, Fred may be a tropical storm by the time it reaches...
Fred may regain tropical storm strength as it nears Florida