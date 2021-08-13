Over 1,500 affected by power outage in College Station

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Over 1,500 College Station Utilities customers are experiencing a power outage right now.

The outage seems to be affecting the entire Pebble Creek neighborhood and customers off Barron Road.

City officials say the outage was caused by a mylar balloon making contact with an electric substation’s infrastructure. They said the outage shouldn’t take too long to restore.

