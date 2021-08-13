Advertisement

Over 1,500 affected by power outage in College Station

By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 9:43 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Over 1,500 College Station Utilities customers are experiencing a power outage right now.

The outage seems to be affecting the entire Pebble Creek neighborhood and customers off Barron Road.

City officials say the outage was caused by a mylar balloon making contact with an electric substation’s infrastructure. They said the outage shouldn’t take too long to restore.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard
Texas State Sen. Carol Alvarado, D-Houston, wears running shoes as she filibusters Senate Bill...
Texas law enforcement enlisted to end Democrats’ holdout
Highway 6 will look much different in Brazos County in a few years.
Highway 6 expansion plans set for 2023, includes new diverging diamond
Kevin Webb and Kevin Kahler
Both Leon County Jail escapees arrested after six days on the run
JLyle Medical Clinic in Caldwell.
Caldwell clinic owner: Nearly all recent patients testing positive for COVID-19

Latest News

8/13
Friday Morning Tropical Update 8/13
8/13
Friday PinPoint Forecast 8/13
Weekend Gardner 8/13/21
Weekend Gardener: Some flowers can take the Texas heat
Weekend Gardner 8/13/21
Weekend Gardner 8/13/21