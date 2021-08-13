As school year starts, pediatricians not only worried about COVID, but growing RSV cases in kids

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As the school year starts, area doctors are concerned about COVID-19 and growing cases of RSV.

Respiratory syncytial virus is a common respiratory virus that has similar symptoms to COVID and is hitting young children hard.

The Brazos County Health District tells us RSV isn’t a required reportable disease, so it’s difficult to know exactly how many cases are in the area. The health district said they’ve recently had 10 cases reported from three different schools or daycares.

Baylor Scott & White Health says they are seeing growing activity of RSV in Central Texas.

“RSV shot up in early July and it’s pretty much held right now. It’s in the 30 percentile of the kids that we test for RSV are positive and that’s about where it was, a month ago. It’s, I think the younger kids tend to get it worse but we’re still seeing quite a bit of RSV,” said Dr. Daniel Ransom, Division Director of Pediatrics for Baylor Scott & White Health in College Station.

Ransom said they are tracking RSV within their facilities in Central Texas. He recommends wearing a mask when in crowds and says COVID and flu vaccinations are key this year.

“RSV, COVID and unfortunately flu all look very similar with kids with the way they present. RSV is a virus that specifically targets little kids, more severely like under two they have a lot more trouble breathing,” he said.

Friday morning, Kristie Yeates and her two grandkids were spending some time at the park before school starts next week. Her granddaughter will be attending in College Station ISD.

“The kids are excited about it and I’m, we’re excited that they’re ready to go,” said Yeates.

But she knows there’s more than just COVID to worry about this year.

“My grandkids’ cousin is a couple months old and he’s got RSV. He’s been in the hospital for the past couple of weeks,” she said.

“The RSV is basically it’s kind of like the canary in the coal mine to what this winter’s going to be like if we don’t mask and we don’t vaccinate for flu and COVID. It’s going to be so confusing and its going to be so overwhelming with the number of people that are going to get sick,” said Ransom. “We had no flu last year, we had no RSV all winter, and the fact that we had an RSV outbreak in summer it’s just so unusual that we’re really afraid of this winter if we don’t do something different,” he said.

Neither Bryan nor College Station ISD’s had anyone available Friday to address RSV, but the districts say they are monitoring TEA and state guidance.

Masks are encouraged for those who wish to wear them, but not required.

