Strong summer storm produces Harris County tornado Thursday

CYPRESS, Texas (KBTX) - A strong summer thunderstorm produced a likely tornado in the northwestern sector of Harris County Thursday afternoon.

Reports of a tornado came in during the 4 pm hour from law enforcement and trained spotters near Cypress. According to the National Weather Service, law enforcement later reported multiple downed power lines as well as airborne debris.

The tornado warning was allowed to expire at the top of the 5pm hour as the storm weakened and no other signs of rotation were noted.

Check out the videos sent in to KBTX from Will Phillips below:

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.