Student gives back to community through nonprofit
Cowart created her B.E. Blessed nonprofit in 2019
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CONROE, Texas (KBTX) - Baily Cowart, 11, is a young girl with a big heart.
In 2019, Baily created the nonprofit B.E. Blessed that provides school supplies to some Conroe ISD students. She also raises money and provides hygiene kits and new shoes for students.
For her most recent delivery, Baily donated 435 backpacks, hygiene kits and new shoes to nine different campuses within the Conroe Independent School District.
If you would like to donate, you can do so here.
