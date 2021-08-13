Advertisement

Student gives back to community through nonprofit

By Heather Falls
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CONROE, Texas (KBTX) - Baily Cowart, 11, is a young girl with a big heart.

In 2019, Baily created the nonprofit B.E. Blessed that provides school supplies to some Conroe ISD students. She also raises money and provides hygiene kits and new shoes for students.

These pictures really remind me how far we have come! This was our first delivery to Grangerland Intermediate, Conroe ISD with our friends James Butler and Karen Jones.

Posted by B.E. Blessed on Thursday, August 12, 2021

For her most recent delivery, Baily donated 435 backpacks, hygiene kits and new shoes to nine different campuses within the Conroe Independent School District.

If you would like to donate, you can do so here.

