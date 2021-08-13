Advertisement

Treat of the Day: Bryan mayor honored for energy leadership

Bryan Mayor Andrew Nelson (right) was recently recognized by the Texas Public Power Association
Bryan Mayor Andrew Nelson (right) was recently recognized by the Texas Public Power Association for his outstanding leadership.(City of Bryan)
By Alex Bukoski
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan Mayor Andrew Nelson was recently recognized for his commitment to the community’s electricity needs.

Nelson was awarded the 2021 Public Service Leadership Award by the Texas Public Power Association (TPPA) at the organization’s annual meeting on July 28. The award recognizes outstanding service to Texas and contributions to energy policy, benefitting the state’s citizens, economy, and environment.

“I am honored to be recognized by the Texas Public Power Association, especially this year when both City of Bryan and BTU employees and leadership provided exemplary service through a historic winter storm. They deserve all the credit and recognition for this award, not me.” Nelson said. “Municipal-owned utilities play a vital role for cities like Bryan, assuring our residents have access to reliable, affordable, and safe power.”

TPPA’s Public Service Leadership Award is presented annually to elected officials who have demonstrated exceptional commitment to their constituents and the State of Texas.

