Tropical Depression Seven forms in the Atlantic, Fred tracking west near Cuba

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As Fred remains disorganized, we may soon have Grace through the upcoming weekend.

Tropical Depression Fred

Here is the latest information on Fred as of the Friday afternoon update:

Location Maximum Wind Speed Movement Minimum Central Pressure ~ 210 miles SE of Key West, Florida 35 mph W at 12 mph 1013 mb

Fred is expected to continue its track along or near the northern coast of Cuba Friday and Friday night, before approaching Southern Florida and the Florida Keys on Saturday. Forecasters at the National Hurricane Center note that Fred is expected to become a tropical storm again ahead of landfall.

Little change in strength is expected tonight. After that, slow strengthening is forecast, and Fred could become a tropical storm again on Saturday.

The system will stay farther east, impacting folks in the eastern Gulf of Mexico by the weekend, meaning no impacts or concerns are expected in the Brazos Valley or Southeast Texas.

Impacts to Florida could begin as early as today, with 3″ to 6″ of rain and localized 8″ totals possible over parts of the Sunshine State through Monday.

Tropical Depression Seven

As of the Friday afternoon update from the National Hurricane Center, what was Potential Tropical Cyclone Seven has now strengthened into Tropical Depression Seven as it tracks through the Atlantic.

Here is the latest information on Tropical Depression Seven:

Location Maximum Wind Speed Movement Minimum Central Pressure ~ 675 miles E of the Leeward Islands 35 mph W at 22 mph 1010 mb

Forecasters at the National Hurricane Center note that this tropical depression could become Tropical Storm Grace Friday night or Saturday. The depression is expected to move over the Leeward Islands Saturday night, over the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico Sunday, and then over the Dominican Republic on Monday.

Tropical Storm Watches have been issued for places like the U.S. Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, the British Virgin Islands, St. Martin and St. Barthelemy.

While there is still room for changes in the forecast track and intensity of both Grace and Fred, impacts (from both of these systems) for the state of Texas are not a concern at this time, but we will continue watching through the next week or two.

