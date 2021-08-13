Advertisement

Tropical Depression Seven forms in the Atlantic, Fred tracking west near Cuba

Grace expected to form by Friday night or Saturday
Monitoring both Tropical Depression Fred and Tropical Depression Seven Friday afternoon.
Monitoring both Tropical Depression Fred and Tropical Depression Seven Friday afternoon.(KBTX)
By Mia Montgomery and Max Crawford
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As Fred remains disorganized, we may soon have Grace through the upcoming weekend.

Tropical Depression Fred

Here is the latest information on Fred as of the Friday afternoon update:

LocationMaximum Wind SpeedMovementMinimum Central Pressure
~ 210 miles SE of Key West, Florida35 mphW at 12 mph1013 mb
Latest information from the 4pm update issued by the National Hurricane Center
Latest information from the 4pm update issued by the National Hurricane Center(KBTX)

Fred is expected to continue its track along or near the northern coast of Cuba Friday and Friday night, before approaching Southern Florida and the Florida Keys on Saturday. Forecasters at the National Hurricane Center note that Fred is expected to become a tropical storm again ahead of landfall.

The system will stay farther east, impacting folks in the eastern Gulf of Mexico by the weekend, meaning no impacts or concerns are expected in the Brazos Valley or Southeast Texas.

Impacts to Florida could begin as early as today, with 3″ to 6″ of rain and localized 8″ totals possible over parts of the Sunshine State through Monday.

Tropical Depression Seven

As of the Friday afternoon update from the National Hurricane Center, what was Potential Tropical Cyclone Seven has now strengthened into Tropical Depression Seven as it tracks through the Atlantic.

Here is the latest information on Tropical Depression Seven:

LocationMaximum Wind SpeedMovementMinimum Central Pressure
~ 675 miles E of the Leeward Islands35 mphW at 22 mph1010 mb
Latest information from the 4pm update issued by the National Hurricane Center
Latest information from the 4pm update issued by the National Hurricane Center(KBTX)

Forecasters at the National Hurricane Center note that this tropical depression could become Tropical Storm Grace Friday night or Saturday. The depression is expected to move over the Leeward Islands Saturday night, over the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico Sunday, and then over the Dominican Republic on Monday.

Tropical Storm Watches have been issued for places like the U.S. Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, the British Virgin Islands, St. Martin and St. Barthelemy.

While there is still room for changes in the forecast track and intensity of both Grace and Fred, impacts (from both of these systems) for the state of Texas are not a concern at this time, but we will continue watching through the next week or two.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard
Highway 6 will look much different in Brazos County in a few years.
Highway 6 expansion plans set for 2023, includes new diverging diamond
Texas State Sen. Carol Alvarado, D-Houston, wears running shoes as she filibusters Senate Bill...
Texas law enforcement enlisted to end Democrats’ holdout
Kevin Webb and Kevin Kahler
Both Leon County Jail escapees arrested after six days on the run
Over 1,500 affected by power outage in College Station

Latest News

Scattered showers and storms likely occupy weekend afternoon plans
Weekend plans call for a weekend forecast
potential tropical cyclone seven
Fred crawls west, PTC7 named near Caribbean
Afternoon weather Update
Afternoon weather Update
8/13
Friday PinPoint Forecast 8/13