Weekend Gardener: Some flowers can take the Texas heat

By Josh Ninke
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 7:19 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texans can take the summer heat, and about a dozen flower varieties have learned to handle it too!

One of those is hibiscus. They come in a lot of differnet colors. Texas A&M even has a maroon option!

You can also find plox and salvia in full bloom.

If you haven’t heard of red bird of paradise, you should see it at the Leach Teaching Gardens. It’s a beautiful large bloom that’s impossible to miss! Swallowtail butteflies love it too.

