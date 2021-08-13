Weekend plans call for a weekend forecast

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Whether it’s your last weekend before school starts or just another toasty august weekend, some changes are ahead for your weekend weather.

High pressure begins to loose its grip on weather in the Brazos Valley as low pressure in Oklahoma spawns a surface trough that will propagate towards the region by Saturday afternoon. This boundary that is created from this trough will allow for enough lift to support afternoon thunderstorms for your Saturday plans. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will populate the radar late afternoon as temperatures reach 96 degrees for your high. Expect the radar activity to last until late Saturday evening plans.

Sunday starts off at 76 degrees, but is expected to start on the cooler side (relatively speaking) for your afternoon high of 94 degrees. Sunday’s rain coverage ism ore widespread with a 50% chance of rain. Pop-up showers and thunderstorms are expected to begin around lunchtime and continue throughout the rest of your Sunday plans. A few hefty thunderstorms will produce downpours in the late afternoon through dinner time on Sunday

