COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police are working a major accident at Wellborn Road and Luther Street.

Officers say the crash involved a car and train.

Northbound and southbound Wellborn are shut down between George Bush Drive and Holleman Drive. Police say to avoid the area and expect delays.

All lanes of Wellborn Road are closed between George Bush Drive and Holleman Drive for a car vs. train crash. Expect traffic delays in the area. pic.twitter.com/ZglmRNCjmz — College Station Police Department (@CSTXPolice) August 13, 2021

