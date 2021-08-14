Aggie Soccer set for final tune-up Sunday against Baylor

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M Soccer team will play at Ellis Field for the first time this season on Sunday at 7:00 p.m. The Aggies began their 2021 season with a 1-1 draw against North Texas, and now they’re gearing up for their final exhibition match against Baylor.

The Maroon and White are coming off a regular-season conference championship last year, and they made it to the NCAA Quarterfinals. The start of the 2021 regular season will be a gauntlet, opening with road matches against top-ranked Florida State and #8 TCU. Texas A&M’s home opener is against #7 Clemson. But first, the Aggies will have their final tune-up in front of their home crowd Sunday evening.

”The Baylor game will be an exhibition for us,” explained Texas A&M Head Soccer Coach G Guerrieri. “It’s also a bit of a dry run and it’s a sneak peek for our fans. It will be free admission for everyone that wants to come out. It’s a great way for our operations people here at the stadium to get everything done before our big opener on August 28th. But really for our own players and especially for our freshmen. It’s the first time that they’ll play in front of the 12th Man, so getting some of those jitters and nerves out of the way will be really really important for us,” Guerrieri added.

”I think it’s going to be an awesome experience,” said Texas A&M Forward Laney Carroll. “I think having the 12th Man behind us is unlike any other crowd, unlike any other experience. I think for the newbies coming in and getting to have this under their belt for the first time is going to be huge. I also think it’s going to be a good stepping stone towards these real games, but we really are taking it as a real game. We’re considering it as if it counts, so we want to go lay everything on the line and put our whole heart into it,” Carroll added.

The Aggies and Bears kick off at 7:00 p.m. on Sunday. The Aggies’ home regular-season opener against Clemson is set for August 28th.

