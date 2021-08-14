Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week: Amos

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Amos is our Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week for August 13, 2021. He’s between one and three years old.

Shelter employees say the cute cat arrived at their facility as a stray, so they don’t know much about his life before that. But they have learned he is very sweet. He also loves a good cuddle and naps.

“He is very friendly. I don’t think he’s ever met a stranger,” said Darby McKenzie with Aggieland Humane Society. “He’s ready to go home with you this weekend. I think Amos would do great in a home that has family with lots of ages that could interact with him. But we do encourage families with small people to come by and meet Amos before you adopt. Pets and children respond differently, so we want to make sure it’s a good fit for you and your family.”

If you’re interested in adopting Amos, you can fill out an application form here. Aggieland Humane is located at 5359 Leonard Road in Bryan. They’re open Monday through Friday from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Saturday from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m Take a look at the other adorable pets available for adoption here.

