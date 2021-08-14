Burleson County preparing for annual Kolache Festival

CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) - Burleson County community members are preparing for the 36th annual Kolache Festival. Last year’s event was taken down to a much smaller scale due to COVID-19.

“We hated to plan a big event and to have the state and activities abruptly shut down like had happen at the beginning of summer. So it was just the best interest of everyone involved to, unfortunately, cancel the festival for 2020,” said Janice Easter, Festival Director.

Although it wasn’t quite like the traditional festival, Jake’s Bakery owner Christine Campbell says they made it work.

“We had great support from that. It wasn’t quite as good as a normal Kolache Fest and we missed participating in the contest and all of that. But I think our local folks who put it on did a fantastic job making the best out of it,” said Campbell.

“Even though we put on a smaller, much, much smaller version of a Czech Heritage Day celebration, and we did everything we possibly could, it did help the businesses having at least something here in the area. But truly the impact was felt of not having the one-day festival,” said Susan Mott, Burleson County Chamber of Commerce Director.

For business owners like Campbell, it’s one of the busiest days of the year.

“That’s our bread and butter is the Kolache Festival weekend,” said Campbell. “It’s exciting. A lot of businesses have had a really tough 18 months and I think everyone’s looking forward to a little stimulate the economy and some folks coming in and being excited to spend some money and get some good products.”

A pre-festival dinner and dance will be held on September 10 at the Burleson County Expo starting at 5:30 p.m. The festival will be held on September 11 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“People are still cautious but we are planning to go full force. If someone chooses to wear a mask that day, it is truly their choice. It’s not required here because it’s an open-air festival but again we just want everyone to come out and enjoy the day,” said Easter.

The committee is also looking to crown the next Miss. Kolache Festival. Those ages 17 to 25 interested can learn more by clicking here.

