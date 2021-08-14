City of Bryan hosts “Back to School Skate Jam”

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The City of Bryan hosted its first-ever “Back to School Skate Jam” at Williamson Skate Park Friday evening.

The city supplied free pizza and drinks to those who attended, and gave away prizes.

Bryan Athletics and Aquatics Supervisor L.R Heffernan says it was a great event for all ages.

“This is a great event where you have young kids that you see on roller blades, scooters, even bikes. We have older people as well. I feel like events like this are very important for our community because it includes everybody,” said Heffernan.

