College Station Fire seeing increase in vehicle accidents as school year begins

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station Fire Department officials say they are seeing an increase in vehicle accidents as people return to the city ahead of the new school year.

Station 2 Fire Captain Leon Moore says it is hard not to notice this rush of people every year around this time.

“There is a lot more traffic. We get a lot more accidents and our call volume really increases when they come back in to town,” said Moore.

According to the College Station Fire Department, they have been called out to 30% more vehicle crash calls this month compared to the same time period last August.

Moore says a lot of that is a result of having so many people in town who are not familiar with the driving style, traffic signs or construction.

“You also have a lot of things that can distract you,” said Moore. “There are so many notifications and things going off. So you look down, and you kind of close in on things faster than you realize and the next thing you know, you are in an accident. And we have seen a lot of fatalities on low speed zones as well.”

Mary Jo Prince, a traffic safety educator and program manager with Texas A&M Agrilife, says it is heartbreaking to see so many crashes, especially fatalities on our roads recently.

“All we are asking is people consider that when they do take risks and do things, they put others at risk, not just themselves,” said Prince. “There is time to get to your destination, and it is so much better to be a little late than to not arrive at all.”

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.