College Station Girls Cross Country starts season at Cypress XC Relays

CYPRESS, Texas (KBTX) - The #9 state-ranked College Station HS Girls XC team started their season on Saturday at the Cypress XC Relays Meet in Tomball. It was a highly competitive meet; in addition to the state-ranked Lady Cougars, 6A ranked teams from Bridgeland, Katy, Houston Stratford, Kingwood, and The Woodlands participated. The meet was a unique format, with relay teams consisting of 2 runners, who each raced two 1 mile legs. Teams placing in the top 15 were:

Varsity A Race

Maddie Jones - Megan Roberts were 14th out of 71 teams

Varsity B Race

Ellie Seagraves - Audrey Wong were 1st out of 34 teams

Avery Krammer - Jadyn DeVerna were 3rd out of 34 teams

JV Race

Kenna Mitchell - Allie Fleener were 13th out of 102 teams

The next race for Lady Cougar XC will be the Mud, Sweat, and Cheers Relay in Cooks Point on Saturday, August 21. Races begin at 8:30 am.

