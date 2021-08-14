Advertisement

Community honors veterans at Bryan City Cemetery

1,234 veterans’ final resting place is in the Bryan City Cemetery
Volunteer cleans headstone of veteran at the Bryan City Cemetery
Volunteer cleans headstone of veteran at the Bryan City Cemetery(KBTX)
By Donnie Tuggle
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Several organizations and community members spent their Saturday morning partnering with Wreaths Across America, giving back to those who gave so much.

1,234 headstones of veterans laid to rest in the Bryan City Cemetery received a thorough cleaning. Volunteers scrubbed and polished the grave markers and pruned excess weeds around them.

Just Serve, the Daughters of the American Revolution, and Team Red, White, and Blue were just a few of the organizations that rolled up their sleeves for Saturday’s day of service.

“We’re here cleaning the headstones of veterans that have been through the elements and age and needed to be cleaned,” said Ellen Fuller, Brazos Valley Wreaths Across America co-chair. “We just don’t put down the flags on Memorial Day and Veterans Day or the wreaths in December, but every day, we want to remember our veterans and honor them and thank them for their service.”

“We don’t want them to be neglected because as we’re cleaning the stones, we’re also saying their name because we want them to be remembered,” said Fuller.

While the group could not clean all of the headstones Saturday, their goal is to have them completed by Veteran’s Day.

