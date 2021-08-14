Advertisement

Hometown Heroes: Iola Bulldogs

(KBTX)
By Morgan Weaver
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
IOLA, Texas (KBTX) - The 2021 Bulldogs are excited and looking forward to the upcoming season. The Bulldogs are coming off of their 9th consecutive playoff experience.

After missing a couple games last season due to COVID-19 and losing in the bi-district round to Eldorado 51-44, the Bulldogs still have a sour taste in their mouth.

“These guys this year, they play with a little chip on their shoulder,” said Head Coach Kerry Bamburg. “You know, with a shortened season last year, missing a couple of games because of the COVID and then the early knock off in the play off game, kind of left a bad taste in their mouth.”

With the bad taste still in their mouth, the Bulldogs expectations remain high for the upcoming season.

“I wanna go as far as we can. Our goal is every game as we go into it is just to win and just keep winning,” exclaimed Junior quarterback Brian Crosby.

The Bulldogs will get their 2021 season underway on August 27th at Thrall.

