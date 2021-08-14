Hometown Heroes: Normangee Panthers

NORMANGEE, Texas (KBTX) - The Normangee Panthers are looking to carry their momentum from last season into this season.

Normangee had an impressive 2020 season. The Panthers went undefeated in the regular season and made it all the way to the Regional Finals where they lost to Beckville 22-19.

“You always have to have a foundation and last year was such a special year,” explained Head Coach Keith Sitton. “You definitely want to take advantage of the momentum that you’ve carried from last season,” Sitton added.

This season the Panthers have some holes to fill, due to departing seniors, to be as competitive as they were last year.

“I think chemistry is a big thing on our team because we all know each other, we are all friends with each other,” said Senior running back and linebacker Spencer Yellot. “We pick each other up, we don’t bring each other down. I think that’s our biggest strength.”

While on paper the Panthers 2020 campaign was successful, Normangee only has one goal in mind; to make it back to where they left off.

“District championship and make it out of the third round,” said Senior quarterback, Izaha Jones when asked what his expectations were for this season.

The Panthers will kick off their 2021 season at home against Bremond on August 27th.

