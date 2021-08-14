Advertisement

Iola volleyball picks up sweep over Anderson-Shiro

Iola volleyball
Iola volleyball(KBTX)
By Morgan Weaver
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 8:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANDERSON, Texas (KBTX) - The defending 2A state champions, the Iola Bulldogs, opened up their 2021 season this week and played at Anderson-Shiro Friday night.

The Bulldogs won the match 3 sets to 0. The Fighting Owls fell in the first set 25-19, the second set 26-24, and the third 25-13.

Iola will be home against Burton on Tuesday the 17th. Anderson-Shiro will host Normangee on August 17th.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard
Highway 6 will look much different in Brazos County in a few years.
Highway 6 expansion plans set for 2023, includes new diverging diamond
Texas State Sen. Carol Alvarado, D-Houston, wears running shoes as she filibusters Senate Bill...
Texas law enforcement enlisted to end Democrats’ holdout
Kevin Webb and Kevin Kahler
Both Leon County Jail escapees arrested after six days on the run
All lanes of Wellborn Road have reopened
Wellborn Road lanes back open after crash involving car and train

Latest News

Equestrian Announces 2021-22 Schedule
Hometown Heroes: Snook Bluejays
Hometown Heroes: Somerville Yeguas
Texas A&M Basketball
Aggies Announce Conference Opponents