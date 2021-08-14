Iola volleyball picks up sweep over Anderson-Shiro

ANDERSON, Texas (KBTX) - The defending 2A state champions, the Iola Bulldogs, opened up their 2021 season this week and played at Anderson-Shiro Friday night.

The Bulldogs won the match 3 sets to 0. The Fighting Owls fell in the first set 25-19, the second set 26-24, and the third 25-13.

Iola will be home against Burton on Tuesday the 17th. Anderson-Shiro will host Normangee on August 17th.

