Advertisement

Scattered rain and storms possible Saturday evening and again on Sunday

By Mia Montgomery
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A few isolated spots of rain have managed to pop up across portions of the Brazos Valley Saturday afternoon, but as a boundary in North Texas slides south, more scattered rain and storm activity is expected to move into parts of the area Saturday evening. While not looking to touch everyone, best to keep the rain gear handy for any Saturday night plans that you may have to be on the safe side. We’ll also keep eyes on the potential to find a stronger storm or two out on the radar -- where biggest things to monitor will be gusty winds, frequent lightning, and heavy rainfall that could add up to 1″ - 2″+ of rain in localized spots before the night is over.

With plenty of moisture in place, that boundary combined with daytime heating may help spark another round of scattered rain and storms Sunday, especially by late afternoon and into the evening. Morning lows start off in the mid 70s ahead of daytime highs only reaching for the low 90s before the rain activity provides some with a little relief from the August heat. Another chance for rain and storm activity will be possible on Monday, and with the added cloud cover and rain-cooled air, temperatures in the afternoons should be slightly below-average for this time of year, only reaching for the low 90s to kick off the upcoming work week. High pressure then builds back in by the end of next week as temperatures climb back up to the seasonal average, and only daily isolated chances for afternoon rain thanks to the sea breeze.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for rain and storms. Low: 76. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for rain and storms. High: 93. Wind: ENE 5-10 mph

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for rain and storms. Low: 75. Wind: SE 0-5 mph.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for rain and storms. High: 92. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

All lanes of Wellborn Road have reopened
Wellborn Road lanes back open after crash involving car and train
Over 1,500 affected by power outage in College Station
A sign taped to the front door of Casa Rodriguez in Downtown Bryan.
“I don’t think we could survive if it happens again”: Some restaurant owners concerned by recent COVID-19 surge
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard
Highway 6 will look much different in Brazos County in a few years.
Highway 6 expansion plans set for 2023, includes new diverging diamond

Latest News

Monitoring the Remnants of Fred and Tropical Storm Grace Saturday afternoon.
Tropical Storm Grace approaches Lesser Antilles, Fred expected to re-develop over the Gulf
A collage of typical climate and weather-related events: floods, heatwaves, drought,...
It’s official: July was Earth’s hottest month on record
KBTX PinPoint Weather
Higher rain chances in store this weekend
Friday Evening Weather Update 8/13
Friday Evening Weather Update 8/13