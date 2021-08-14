Scattered rain and storms possible Saturday evening and again on Sunday

A few isolated spots of rain have managed to pop up across portions of the Brazos Valley Saturday afternoon, but as a boundary in North Texas slides south, more scattered rain and storm activity is expected to move into parts of the area Saturday evening. While not looking to touch everyone, best to keep the rain gear handy for any Saturday night plans that you may have to be on the safe side. We’ll also keep eyes on the potential to find a stronger storm or two out on the radar -- where biggest things to monitor will be gusty winds, frequent lightning, and heavy rainfall that could add up to 1″ - 2″+ of rain in localized spots before the night is over.

With plenty of moisture in place, that boundary combined with daytime heating may help spark another round of scattered rain and storms Sunday, especially by late afternoon and into the evening. Morning lows start off in the mid 70s ahead of daytime highs only reaching for the low 90s before the rain activity provides some with a little relief from the August heat. Another chance for rain and storm activity will be possible on Monday, and with the added cloud cover and rain-cooled air, temperatures in the afternoons should be slightly below-average for this time of year, only reaching for the low 90s to kick off the upcoming work week. High pressure then builds back in by the end of next week as temperatures climb back up to the seasonal average, and only daily isolated chances for afternoon rain thanks to the sea breeze.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for rain and storms. Low: 76. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for rain and storms. High: 93. Wind: ENE 5-10 mph

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for rain and storms. Low: 75. Wind: SE 0-5 mph.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for rain and storms. High: 92. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

