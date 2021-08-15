Another round of stormy weather possible Monday

Strong summer storms rattled the Brazos Valley Sunday afternoon. Lingering activity slowly drifting south should come to an end by sunset / the 7pm. A few more spots of rain cannot be totally ruled out between 10pm and 1am across Houston and Trinity Counties, but the overall chance for additional wet weather tonight is low. Where rain did fall, 2″ to 4″ collected in rain gauges, with spots of 5″ totals across parts of Lee and Western Burleson Counties. A combination of renewed saturated grounds and very light wind may allow patchy areas of fog to form before quickly lifting around sunrise Monday. Clouds will quickly grow tall and fill the sky again tomorrow around the midday and early afternoon hours. Like Sunday, scattered rain and storms are expected to develop and slowly move south through the afternoon hours. Localized 1″ - 2″ totals, lightning, and gusty wind 25-30mph will accompany the strongest storms. Spots of rain continue in the forecast at a 30% to 40% chance both Tuesday and Wednesday.

For now, the forecast features only very isolated rain chances and hotter highs in the mid and upper 90s for the back half of the workweek and weekend. Grace is expected to remain a tropical depression or less as it moves across the northern Caribbean Islands this week. However, as this feature moves to the Central Gulf by Thursday and Friday, it could re-strengthen to tropical storm status. High pressure ballooning over South Texas may push whatever Grace is / looks like toward South Texas or Mexico -- but there remains high uncertainty with the evolution and path of this tropical system. For now, impacts from Grace are not in the Brazos Valley’s weekend forecast, but changes are not off the table. Something to keep an eye on throughout the week...

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for rain and storms before 8pm. Patchy fog. Low: 74. Wind: ESE 0-5 mph.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for rain and storms. High: 93. Wind: WSW 0-5 mph.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance for rain and storms before 8pm. Low: 75. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for rain and storms. High: 94. Wind: S 5-10 mph

