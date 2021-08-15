Fred a tropical storm (again); Disorganized Grace has Gulf Coast watchful

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As of Sunday morning, Fred has strengthened to, once again, obtain tropical storm status. In an early morning flight, Hurricane Hunters found wind speeds of 40mph, up 5mph from earlier in the weekend.

As of 10am:

Location Maximum Wind Speed Movement Minimum Pressure 195 miles southwest of Tampa, Florida 40 mph NNW at 12 mph 1008mb

The center of Fred re-formed northward during the redevelopment process. Still, the forecast direction remains generally unchanged as Fred eventually makes a turn to the north toward the Florida Panhandle, near the Alabama state line. With the new center considered, the forecast track was shifted 40 miles east.

Tropical Storm Fred forecast from the National Hurricane Center, as of 10am Sunday (KBTX)

Impacts from Fred:

Today through Tuesday, heavy rainfall could lead to urban, small stream, and river flooding impacts across southern Florida, the Florida Big Bend and Panhandle, southern Alabama, portions of Georgia, and the western Carolinas. From Tuesday onward, heavy rain and flood impacts could continue into other portions of the Southeast and into the southern and central Appalachians and Piedmont as Fred interacts with a front in the area.

Dangerous storm surge inundation is possible along portions of the coast of the Florida Panhandle, and a Storm Surge Warning has been issued for this area. Interests in these areas should follow any advice given by local officials.

Tropical storm conditions are expected in the Tropical Storm Warning area in the Florida Panhandle beginning on Monday.

Tropical Storm Grace forecast from the National Hurricane Center, as of 10am Sunday (KBTX)

Tropical Storm Grace remained disorganized Sunday morning with only some semblance of holding onto tropical storm status. Radar data from San Juan, Puerto Rico showed broad rotation, but no defined center. Hurricane Hunters are expected to reach Grace by midday to provide additional information and data to the National Hurricane Center.

As of 10am:

Location Maximum Wind Speed Movement Minimum Pressure 85 miles south of San Juan, Puerto Rico 40 mph west-northwest at 16mph 1010 mb

According to the National Hurricane Center, Grace has the potential to strengthen some before reaching Hispaniola Monday morning. “Thereafter, the future intensity of Grace is dependent on how much the circulation interacts with the islands of the Greater Antilles. Weakening is likely due to the expected passage over the mountainous terrain of Hispaniola, and some restrengthening could occur if the center emerges over water near the Windward Passage. Grace is forecast to maintain minimal tropical storm strength while moving near the northern coast of Cuba. There is, however, considerable uncertainty in the intensity forecast in 2-5 days.”

Unorganized Grace causing high uncertainty of future path and evolution, as of Sunday morning. (KBTX)

Without a well-defined center to lock onto, forecast models have struggled throughout the weekend to agree on a forward path or a certain understanding of the evolution of this tropical system. There is reasonable agreement that whatever Grace will be in a few days, it should be in the Central Gulf of Mexico by the middle to end of the week.

Due to the uncertainty, overall concerns of impacts remain low, but not zero, for Southeast Texas or the Brazos Valley. Should Grace move in this direction, those impacts could arrive as early as Friday evening or early Saturday.

