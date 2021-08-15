Group offers prayers for local schools as kids get ready to return to class
The men and women visited several schools and colleges for a Back to School Blessing event.
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - With the new school year starting, the Warrior Women of Prayer Group of the College Station Seventh-day Adventist Church hosted an event called “Back to School Blessing” where they prayed for a number of schools in the Bryan and College Station area.
Numerous Church members, parents, teachers, and students of the eight schools visited, attended this event. Several members of ILTexas were in attendance for their prayer event. Dona Aguilar, an employee of Jane Long Intermediate attended when the prayer was hosted at Jane Long.
On Sunday, August, 8, the group provided prayers for:
- Spring Creek Elementary
- College Station High School
- International Leadership of Texas College Station
- Rock Prairie Elementary
- South Knoll Elementary
- Jane Long Intermediate
- Blinn College
- Texas A&M University
The group also prayed for other schools, daycares, and the parents who will be homeschooling their children this year.
