Group offers prayers for local schools as kids get ready to return to class

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - With the new school year starting, the Warrior Women of Prayer Group of the College Station Seventh-day Adventist Church hosted an event called “Back to School Blessing” where they prayed for a number of schools in the Bryan and College Station area.

(More photos are embedded at the end of this article)

Numerous Church members, parents, teachers, and students of the eight schools visited, attended this event. Several members of ILTexas were in attendance for their prayer event. Dona Aguilar, an employee of Jane Long Intermediate attended when the prayer was hosted at Jane Long.

On Sunday, August, 8, the group provided prayers for:

Spring Creek Elementary

College Station High School

International Leadership of Texas College Station

Rock Prairie Elementary

South Knoll Elementary

Jane Long Intermediate

Blinn College

Texas A&M University

The group also prayed for other schools, daycares, and the parents who will be homeschooling their children this year.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.