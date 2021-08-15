Advertisement

Party boat capsizes on Lake Conroe sending two passengers to the hospital

(AP GraphicsBank)
By Fallon Appleton
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 10:54 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CONROE, Texas (KBTX) - A party boat holding more than fifty passengers capsized on Lake Conroe Saturday night, according to KPRC.

Authorities say three people were taken to the hospital.

At this time, all on board are accounted for, according to officials.

It’s unclear at this time the cause of the accident.

