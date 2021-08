Rudder Volleyball goes undefeated in silver bracket at Tyler ISD Tournament

TYLER, Texas (KBTX) - The Rudder volleyball won the Tyler ISD Tournament which wrapped up on Saturday.

On Friday, the Lady Rangers went 3-0 over Palestine Rusk (23-25, 25-13, 15-10), John Tyler (25-13, 25-14), and All Saints Episcopal (25-7, 25-9).

Friday’s stats leaders:

*Asani McGee 18 kills, 6 blocks

*Neeley Rutledge 18 kills, 23 digs

Londyn Singleton 12 kills, 9 aces, 14 digs

Jordyn Pfeffer 10 kills

Reagan Aponte 68 assists, 9 kills, 16 digs, 8 aces

Gabby Baker 49 digs

On Saturday, the Lady Rangers competed in the silver bracket and had another 3-0 day with wins over Marshall (25-19), Van (25-15, 25-16), and Bullard (25-18, 25-17).

Saturday’s stats leaders:

*Asani McGee 21 kills, 7 blocks

*Neeley Rutledge 21 kills, 28 digs, 3 aces

Londyn Singleton 6 kills, 18 digs

Gabby Baker 29 digs, 5 aces

Reagan Aponte 63 assists

*Asani McGee and Neeley Rutledge were selected to the All-Tournament Team.

Rudder moves to 7-1 on the year and will return home for a match against Waco University on Monday.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.