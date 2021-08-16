3 Systems in the Atlantic as Fred nears landfall

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Been a bit since you’ve looked at the tropics? Over the weekend, two new systems have formed, while Fred re-gained tropical storm strength ahead of a Florida landfall.

Fred

A special reconnaissance flight into Fred found maximum winds of 60mph, just under hurricane status, with Fred Monday morning.

730 AM CDT: Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft indicate that Tropical Storm #Fred is intensifying, and now has maximum sustained winds near 60 mph.



Latest Info: https://t.co/LkktR5LUdx pic.twitter.com/PUYJJDQ3LC — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) August 16, 2021

Tropical Storm Fred continues its strengthening ahead of landfall later today. Rain and storms have already impacted portions of the Florida Panhandle, and a Storm Surge Watch is in effect along the immediate coastline. Several inches of rain is likely along and east of the center of circulation, where isolated severe weather is also possible.

As Fred strengthens ahead of landfall, Grace is worth watching as it moves west through the Caribbean. (KBTX)

Meanwhile, two other systems (one is TD Eight, which looks to remain in the open Atlantic) will be monitored for strengthening throughout the week.

Three systems in the Atlantic, only one that needs monitoring for the Lone Star State.



Model data continues the hike south, and the NHC track reflects that this morning. Will probably take a couple more days before we can say we're in the clear. We'll keep watching pic.twitter.com/bmCHQfWWH8 — Max Crawford (@KBTXMax) August 16, 2021

Of most significance to our neck of the woods, Grace will bring heavy rain to an already hurting country in Haiti. The next 24 hours could bring additional heavy rain to a country reeling from an earthquake last week.

As Grace moves west, additional interaction with Jamaica or Cuba is possible. From there, model data is still shaky, but coming in slightly more consistent with the Monday morning batch of models.

As Fred strengthens ahead of landfall, Grace is worth watching as it moves west through the Caribbean. (KBTX)

Another significant shift to the south, noted in model data, has been reflected in the official forecast. It is worth stressing that it may be several days before we get a good handle on where exactly Grace goes, how much it strengthens, or if it will even survive a trek into the Gulf of Mexico. For now, that shift south in model data (reflecting a westward travel around a large high pressure system around the eastern US) is good news for the Brazos Valley and most of the state of Texas.

This will be worth watching through the week. Until then, more rounds of showers and a couple storms are likely in the afternoon through midweek.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.