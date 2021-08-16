Advertisement

Alabama hits pandemic low with only 2 ICU beds available

By Amanda Alvarado and Morgan Carlson
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA/Gray News) - Only two intensive care unit beds are available in Alabama out of the state’s 1,562, according to the Alabama Hospital Association.

Even though hospitalizations peaked at more than 3,000 in January, the state has never had this few ICU beds since the beginning of the pandemic, WSFA reported.

On Monday, hospitals in the state were treating 2,631 patients with COVID-19, according to data released by the Alabama Department of Public Health.

Hospitalizations in Alabama have increased rapidly this month.

Baptist Health confirmed last week that its hospitals in Montgomery and Prattville were in “negative status” for ICU and hospital beds. Jackson Hospital in Montgomery was also out of beds in its ICU.

The hospitals were also on diversion at times last week. Diversion is a temporary status for a healthcare facility in which it informs local emergency medical services that it’s beds are full and cannot take additional patients.

Dr. Sarah Nafziger said UAB Hospital in Birmingham has had to delay surgeries and treatments because they don’t have enough healthcare resources available.

Copyright 2021 WSFA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

College Station police investigating Sunday homicide
An 80-year-old man has died after a double-decker party boat capsized with 53 passengers and...
1 dead, dozens other rescued after boat capsizes in Lake Conroe.
A Celebration of Life event is planned at the restaurant on Sunday, August 29.
‘Mr. G’ of Mr. G’s Pizzeria in Downtown Bryan passes away
As of 10pm Sunday, the National Hurricane Center was issuing forecasts for Tropical Storm Fred,...
Fred, Grace, and now Tropical Depression Eight crowd the tropics
Fifth graders at Jacob’s Well Elementary School in Wimberley during a reading exercise. Sept....
Siding with Gov. Greg Abbott, Texas Supreme Court temporarily halts mask orders in Dallas and Bexar counties

Latest News

Rep. Pete Sessions (R-TX) spoke with Gray Television's Washington News Bureau on Monday evening...
Rep. Pete Sessions (R-TX) reacts to situation in Afghanistan
Bob Dylan has won 10 Grammy Awards and was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1988....
Lawsuit accuses Bob Dylan of sexual abuse of 12-year-old girl in 1965
Three named storms at once on Monday Evening
Fred moves inland, Grace forecast to become hurricane, Henri develops
Focus - August 16, 2021
A&M expert: “We need to be using every tool in our toolkit” to fight recent spread of COVID-19